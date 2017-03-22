Tokyo by night: the good and the dark side

Back from Japan, in this article I will talk about my very first experience in Tokyo, and in particular, of what I appreciated more and less of this vibrant city the first night i walked along its streets.

Tokyo in my opinion, is certainly one of those cities that made us always dream for years, especially if, as happened to me, one was an enthusiast of comics and cartoons of the 80s period. Who doesn’t remember the various Mazinga, Ranma, Doraemon, Gundam, Saint Seiya and those other hundreds of cartoons who entertained us for so long when we were just kids?

INTRODUCTION

During my experience in Tokyo, I visited many places and I had the opportunity to stroll in the evening to enjoy the atmosphere created by the neon lights that adorn all the various buildings and skyscrapers of the downtown.

I still remember when I arrived here for the first time, it was still afternoon. I came to the Shibuya station from the airport, and went to the hotel to drop my luggage, have a short rest, and get ready to go out at night. I was at the hotel Fukudaya, just near Shibuya itself, located in an excellent starting point from which it is possible to move comfortably to visit all the various areas of Tokyo.

I have choosen this hotel not only for its comfortable position, but also because Fukudaya offers traditional japanese rooms, realized with the popular tatami floor, the futon bed, and the paper windows that make you immerse immediately in the Japanese life.

Another advantage of this hotel was to be quite close to a konbini, a word used to indicate small supermarkets, usually managed by 3 main brands called 7Eleven, Lawson and Family Mart, where I was able to either buy good food to take away, as well as get some cash in yen, since inside it, it was present an ATM machine accepting my european bank cards.

I still remember with pleasure the act of walking barefoot on the tatami. Once arrived, in the room there was a pleasant silence, partially broken by the distant buzz of the cars running back and forth along the near streets, which, although being many, produced a steady, calm, and almost relaxing sound, quite different from that of many other cities, where it’s easier to feel the loud engines rumble and the horns. In fact, one of the characteristics of Tokyo, is that despite the overcrowding, the cars are very quiet, because drivers tend to just use the horn as less as possible to maintain the quiet at an acceptable level.

And now, after the short rest, it was time to go out. The sun was down, and the nightfall arrived. Finally after all this time I was ready to visit Tokyo and to enjoy for the first time in my life the fantastic atmosphere for which is known, and that fascinated me for so long since I was only a child.

THE FIRST IMPACT WITH TOKYO, IT’S TIME FOR A DRINK….

After getting out of the hotel, i immediately spotted along the desert street, bright like a ray of light breaking through a cloudy sky, a typical drink vending machine, a popular icon of the streets of Japan. This scene alone was already enough for me to immerse myself into the situation. As many already know, Japan is the homeland of the drink vending machines, as it’s possible to spot them one by one at each corner of almost each street.

It’s incredible how much this business has spread over Japan. Inside the machines, the most unthinkable bottles, and the first challenge for a tourist starts from here, understanding what the hell is that strange colorful drink….

Be ready to trash your money more than once…..or to enjoy an unexpected wonderful drink…..

I have tried a couple and i must say, countrary to the food, i didn’t like Japanese drinks, except for green tea which is amazing.

Among those i tried, one of the most popular is the Calpis, a milky drink which in my opinion (and only in my personal opinion), is just a mix between a “watery” milk, and a Sprite lemonade. So yes, if just someone out here is wondering what does Calpis taste like, my personal (once again, really personal) answer is, imagine to drink a Sprite or lemonade together with some cold “watery” milk…..sounds weird…..yes it is….did i like it? nope! sorry!

I was so delighted by how bad the Calpis tasted to my mouth, that rather than trashing it without mercy, i decided to bring the empty bottle back home with me to exhibit it in my room as a souvenir (picture on the right below)………Calpis……..I’ll never forget you, i love you! When i look at you in the emptiness of my room, I remember the old good days when i tried you and fallen in love with your damned ridicolous taste….oh yes, the good old memories……Calpis….don’t know if to hate or love you….. Calpis……you always be in my heart……ehm in my room sorry……

Talking about the rest….The Fanta with grape flavour instead of the usual orangina, terrible, or still, the very long 500ml coffee bottle, which tasted like an american long coffee with few more water to make it even more “watery” and insignificant…..just garbage! so if you see an appealing brownish, caffeine free dring, nope, it’s not peach tea, but just this gargabe!

The last one i tried was some sort of mandarin tea/juice, which from the bottle design looked good…except that, once i got it I just found that it was terribly hot….oh yes, it was hot, because in Japan they often sell hot drink in bottle….

Third bottle in the trash bin without finishing it….

But now it’s time for some compliments. Although i didn’t like those drinks, i must say, Japan is really an excellent green tea producer….Yes, when it comes to green teas cold or hot drink, pleasure is guaranteed…..I can’t tell enough how good can be a bottle of matcha latte, or that of a simple green tea….If wondering, yes, for my personal experience and opinion when it comes to drink bottles, the best choice to do in Japan is to buy some green tea….or at least this is the outcome of my experience!

…AND NOW THE TIME FOR A NICE RAMEN

And after the great drink vending machine experience, I then began to walk along the main boulevard leading from the Hotel Fukudaya to the Shibuya station, and while doing so, I was flanked by the popular elevated highway of Tokyo, another great icon of this city, which I had often seen in the past in films or in some videogames set in Tokyo, and even in the city of Rome, where there was a very similar version of it, not surprisingly, still built by a Japanese architect, the famous Kenzo Tange.

While strolling, i began to see some local restaurants, one of which immediately caught my attention, as it was a typical ramen restaurant where you could sit along a unique table directly facing the chef who was preparing the various dishes.

For those not familiar with the Japanese language, the ramen is none other than the typical cup of spaghetti hot soup usually eaten with the wood chopsticks, another well-known Japanese cliché often seen on TV. I was tempted to go in, but I was immediately put off by the Japanese written menu, and for a moment, frightened and not yet completely accustomed to the place, I went straight. Big mistake, because after all, I believe that in our life we should always try new experiences and take some risks without being afraid. After all such opportunities like a trip in Japan don’t come every day, and trying the local dishes of a place during a journey is something that should be made, even at the cost of not understanding what is written on the menu. Learned the lessons, the days after i found the courage to try some special dishes in some local restaurants.

After a while, I then arrived at a junction that connected me to a main road leading to Shibuya, and the impact was immediately strong. An incredible number of neon lights, incomprehensible due to the Japanese characters but yet so fascinating, was filling the emptiness of the dark sky, in an endless line that seemed almost like a tunnel, with so many people on the street walking back and forth in a neat and calm way second to none, something for which, japanese citizens are very popular throughout the world.

In the end, I spent the entire evening walking around Shibuya, along with the areas of Shinjuku and Roppongi.

I tried to capture the atmosphere in the best way I could, by catching some good scenes as well as some interesting gazes of people tirelessly waiting for the next traffic light to be green.

Once back in the hotel, I was pleased of the experience, because after all these years, I was finally able to realize the dream of enjoy for one night the vibrant and futuristic atmosphere of Tokyo. And while closing my eyes, I then made the point, and though about what I loved and hated of this strange and exciting evening.

THE GOOD AND DARK SIDES OF TOKYO

THE NEON LIGHTS

Needless to say, they are fantastic. I cannot still explain why this crazy “habit” broke out so much in Japan. A quite rare phenomenon, at least for now, although I must say that in recent years in the far East, i found many cities that have begun to do the same, while here in Europe, apart from Trafalgar Square in London, i don’t remember anything like this. The only other exception, i think is represented by Time Square in New York.

Historically speaking, however, the city that I remember the most in terms of neon lights, is definitely Tokyo. Shibuya station in this sense, is the heart of this atmosphere because each skyscraper is covered by giant neon lights and advertising screens like no otherlace (Shinjuku is eventually another one similar to it).

TIPS: if you want to enjoy the place from a top view, it is possible to climb to the upper floors of the Shibuya underground station, where through the windows, you can admire the atmosphere from above. The same is true if you visit the Starbucks of Shibuya, located just opposite to the station.

THE GREAT SHIBUYA CROSSING

Another way to enjoy the atmosphere and the lights of Tokyo, is certainly to cross once in life the famous Shibuya crossing. It is a particular road junction became popular because, instead of presenting the usual four crosswalks, it has been realized with 6 of them, i.e. four arranged in a square, and two forming a cross, and each time the traffic light gets green, a river of people start to fill the emptiness of the streets. However, I invite anyone to do this experiment, stop in the middle of the road while others people continue to pass through. It ‘amazing how no pedestrian will attempt to touch you even in the slightest way. It seems like everyone is very careful not to touch you to make sure that there is the utmost respect, something for which of course, Japan is very popular.

THE NICE SMELLS OF TOKYO

Another thing that has certainly fascinated me is the amount of smells coming out from the kitchens of the various restaurants located around the central area. Smell of smoked fish, hot ramen soups, burgers, fried food, and ethnic food of any kind. Surely, Tokyo from the culinary point of view has a lot to offer. For those who want to make a quick meal, it is also possible for just few yen, to visit the so-called Konbini (usually called Lawson, Family Mart or 7Eleven), namely those small but still well-stocked supermarkets, where you can also withdraw money, as well as buy a whole range of tasty and ready-made foods, as well as many types of chips, strange drinks never tasted before, sweets of all kinds, and so on and so forth.

THE PANORAMIC VIEWS OF TOKYO

Tokyo with its neon lights is great to be enjoyed along the streets. However, it also has to offer some unforgettable panoramic views from many different points, such as the the view from the Tokyo Tower, or from the Roppongi Tower, or even from the Odaiba promenade, where a small reproduction of the Statue of Liberty is present in front of the popular rainbow bridge with the Tokyo skyline behind. Of the many scenic views that you can enjoy, what I liked most was the one from Roppongi Tower, because i was able to get a complete overview of the entire city from a truly exaggerated height, besides being able to also take a shot of the Tokyo Tower, which recalls enough a smaller and orange version of the more famous Eiffel Tower in Paris. It was nice to see all the cars, like little ants, moving back and forth along the streets of Tokyo, transmitting all the energy of this city that seems to never sleep.

THE HATEFUL WESTERN ADVERTISING



And now a negative point. One thing for example that I didn’t like at all, was the ostentation of the great european and american brands that even here in Tokyo seem to necessarily make a show of themselves, filling the central streets of Tokyo with their big shops and their large signs, which i personally find pathetic and inappropriate. Unfortunately, it is a sad reality, but Tokyo has not escaped the phenomenon of expansion of the big brands of western clothing and perfumes. Find me on the other side of the world, and watch the same bags, perfumes and clothes brands you would have found in Paris, London or Rome, it wasn’t really atmospheric at all…..globalization….what a wonderful thing……

THE REFLECTIONS OF THE RAIN

At one point I even had the opportunity to enjoy a light drizzle, which made the place even more vibrant, with all the lights reflecting on the road surface. In particular, it was nice to see the pedestrian of Shibuya Crossing filling the air with their umbrellas, most of which even transparent, capable of still showing you the curious and interesting gaze of people.

THE SAFETY OF TOKYO…..

It was strange and curious, but while I was traveling with the subway late in the evening, I found some very young teenagers traveling alone. After investigating a little bit on internet, I later discovered that Tokyo is considered one of the safest cities in the world, with a crime rate very low, and this consequently also allows younger people to have access to public transport like the subway without concerns, even if it’s getting late.

AND THE EXTREME KINDNESS OF ITS CITIZENS…..GREAT!

I will never forget the incredible kindness shown by the people of Tokyo and of Japan in general of course. Simply open a map for 2 seconds, and some of them will immediately come closer trying to help you as they can, by even trying to speak English with those few words they know, since English is still a language not particularly well known in Japan (at least for my experience…things in the future can change. And for now anyway, inside transports there are already many English signs to help tourists).

It’s furtherly and incredibly amazing the kindness inside restaurants or supermarkets for example. Entering a store in fact, such as the popular Family Mart, Lawson or 7Eleven konbini, is always welcomed with the typical “irashaimase” expression, pronounced by all the salesmen, which literally means “welcome customer!”. It’s furtherly remarkable the “two-hands” gentle manner with which they take or return your credit card when you pay, to show the utmost respect toward the customer … what else to say …. unique in the world…

THE BEAUTIFUL GUNDAM STATUE OF ODAIBA

Yes, when it comes to anime and manga, Japan is at first place in the world. I could have spent an entire day visiting anime shops and another one spending tons of money to buy action figures and robots, because although i’m not particuarly in love with this world, i am still fascinated by the beauty of their packages. For this time, I just opted out for Doraemon and give up with robots, also known as mecha. For those curious to know what is the meaning of mecha, it’s a japanese term to indicate giant robots. However, for those in love with the latter, the isle of Odaiba in Tokyo offers a special feature, a giant and partially animated staute of the Gundam robot. I can easily understand the reason. Based on the popularity charts of anime in Japan which i found on internet, looks like Gundam series is on the very first top ten.

And this is why instead of buying a robot action figures, I opted out for a short walk in the isle of Odaiba to see the great Gundam statue and take a nice picture under the rain. However, in March 2017 the statue has been removed by its producer, Bandai, to leave space to a new statue of a more modern Gundam which should be presented in the future.

Here for example, TV Asahi listed the top animes of all times in Japan, and Gundam of course, is at second place. It just needs a look to the Gundam position to understand why in Odaiba they are exhibiting such a beautiful statue.

THE UNUSUAL QUIET OF ASAKUSA

I want to spend some few words to also talk about a very remote district in the northeast of Tokyo, known as Taito district, or Asakusa. It is an area became popular for the presence of a great Buddhist temple called Sensoji, in front of which stands a delightful morning market, and a very characteristic giant paper lantern called Kaminarimon, another popular icon of Tokyo.

In this place, in the evening, there was a calm and relaxing atmosphere, filled with the rain reflections of the lantern and temple lights. The market of course was closed in the evening, however, i have been able to still enjoy the pleasant feeling of loneliness, quite different respect to the chaos of the most central areas such as Shibuya, reason why, Asakusa represents a place that i certainly can suggest if one is willing to take some good night pictures of Tokyo and to enjoy some peace.

THE GOOD SOUND OF THE VIDEO ARCADES….

Aahh….the good old days of 80s, when the playstation didn’t exist yet. You just took some coins from the pocket of your pa (eh eh of course i always asked first), and went out to spend your afternoon in your favourite video arcade to play the latest games with your friends.

Those times seem finished elsewhere (in Italy for example they are almost disappeared, although being very popular in the 80s and 90s), but this seems untrue for Tokyo.Yes, here they still exist, and they are pretty technological. I was surprised when i saw the first one, absolutely modern and full of fantastic high resolution screens to play the games. It was nice and even nostalgic to spend some minutes inside one of them. After so long that I did not, I have been able to play again a classic game like Tekken (of course the very last version!)

I was also surprise by the great passion and addiction of Japanese people for the claw crane games, those typical games where you try to take a peluche or a gift through a joystick, with which you move a mechanical crane (picture below). Here are some tips to try to have better chances of winning while playing the claw crane games, which it’s possible to find throughout many cities like Tokyo in Japan.

AND THE BAD ONE OF PACHINKO ROOMS…..

One negative point however, goes to the curious and addicting phenomenon of the japanese pachinko halls, the very popular machines in Japan where you have to follow the movement of little spheres in the hope that they end up in the right place to win (i admit that i don’t know how to play pachinko, but this is what i guessed when i saw one of them). The phenomenon of pachinko seems to be not only quite fashionable among japanese people, but also extremely addicting, at the point that many people use to spend hours and hours a day in this sort of Japanese casinos, probably trying to alienate the mind from the well known stress and chaotic life of this city, where everyone works very hard each day to reach the well known “perfection” for which Japan is famous, a characteristic for which, unfortunately, is not uncommon to see at night, thrown to the ground, some drunk Japanese guys, probably devastated by the stress of their job, and by litres of sake. I also remember that this was a quite common clichè of many 80s cartoons, where the typical father of the main character (such as in Doraemon cartoon for example) used to come back home very late in the night completely drunken, after a night spent with colleagues and some nice bottles of sake.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s not that in other countries you don’t find drunk people, but here is quite evident that this happens due to the high amount of stress, whereas in other countries like mine, Italy, getting drunk is more a way to be the idiot of saturday night and have some fun with your friends in the hope to give a different “sense” to your life.

Moreover, while from Italy i wouldn’t expect anything good, as i have the myth of japanese perfection, i wasn’t certainly expecting this to happen in Japan as well.

PROSTITUTION AND MAFIA…KABUKICHO ON THE WAY…MMMH…

While walking, in some areas i was approached by apparently almond-eyed yet non-japanese and “over the average” appealing women offering me a…..massage….i didn’t accept of course and i immediately wondered what was all about. Well, of course, it wasn’t hard for me to wonder that behind that massage there could have been something more…..(i could be wrong…..i could….) and due to that, i immediately remember about all the stories of the japanese mafia known as Yakuza…..I must admit that these women didn’t look to me to be japanese, but more chinese, thai or korean probably….I cannot say it anyway, but i was quite sure that they weren’t japanese at all.

I know of a red light district where the sex scene and market seem particularly active, and it’s called Kabukicho, situated north east of Shinjuku station, although i don’t have much details about.

Not only, while using the subway, i found that some carriages were reserved to women, as i read somewhere on Google, in the hope to stop the popular phenomenon of “palpation”, which has spreaded in Japan more than usual, due to a still “over the average” inclination of some people in Japan (not necessarily japanese, but also chinese, or korean for example) to be sexually addicted. Not to talk about some erotic mangas featuring teenagers as their main characters, and even the phenomenon of japanese school girls prostitution of the last years (still, at least this is something i’ve read about, and not sure about it)….Well, i can easily understand from which pulpit the myth of the used panty vending machine has born (because yes, i suspect it’s just a myth)……all this of course is also the signal that, despite the tourist myth of perfection, there could be something wrong out there, like in any other country i visited…Italy for first, where i live…..

THE STRESSFUL SIDE OF TOKYO…GLAD TO BE JUST A TOURIST…

Of course i also don’t want to forget that i’m just a tourist here. My experience as a traveller has teached me that when you visit a country as a tourist, you always have the eyes filled with love and enthusiasm, something that often brings you to also ignore that the place you are visiting, isn’t really good as you imagine if you decide to live in it. I often hear people telling me “oh wow, it would be so good to live in Italy like you do”. Of course, attracted by our beautiful cities like Rome, Florence and Venice, many tourists totally ignore that here in Italy, find a job, make a living, and dealing with our corrupted politicians is a totally different story…….I believe the same somehow is true for Japan, where as a tourist, it could be easy to ignore some negative aspects.

I often heard stories from japanese people about their over the average inclination to work very hard, and to get over stressed….Most people with whom i talked sustain that japanese people have a really limited spare time, at the point that even finding the time for a sentimental relationship could be a serious problem. In the past i even heard about a word….. “karoshi”, used to indicate a strong job burnout that can lead people to die. That’s the signal that “perfection” somehow, has a serious price to be paid.

CONCLUSION

In conclusion, my evening visit to Tokyo clearly showed me many of the typical good and bad aspects of this city. However I must admit that imperfections aside, Tokyo and Japan in general still and certainly remain among the best places I have ever visited, an exciting and unforgettable experience i will never forget and that everyone should try once in a lifetime.

Thanks for reading!

Moyan

Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Small excerpts or the pictures contained in the article may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Moyan Brenn and Earthincolors.wordpress.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content